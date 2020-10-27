iPath Silver ETN (NYSEARCA:SBUG) Stock Price Down 1%

iPath Silver ETN (NYSEARCA:SBUG) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.08. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Silver ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Silver ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.