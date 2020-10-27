iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVL) Shares Down 4.2%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVL)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.31 and last traded at $89.49. 298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10.

