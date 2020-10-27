iShares Factors U.S. Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

iShares Factors U.S. Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 1,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

