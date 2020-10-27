iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLC) Shares Down 1.6%

iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLC) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28.

