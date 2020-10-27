Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

