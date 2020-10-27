Jeld-Wen (JELD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Jeld-Wen to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jeld-Wen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

NYSE:JELD opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.