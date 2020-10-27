John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

A number of research firms have commented on JBSS. Sidoti upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

