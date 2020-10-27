John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NASDAQ:JW/A) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $32.47. Approximately 393,933 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of John Wiley & Sons from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NASDAQ:JW/A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals; and related content and services. It also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the Web through the Literatum platform.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.