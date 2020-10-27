K12 (NYSE:LRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

K12 (NYSE:LRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. K12 updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

