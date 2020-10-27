Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.75. 19,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 216,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

