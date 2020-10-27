Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knoll had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Knoll stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Knoll has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $662.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Knoll alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.