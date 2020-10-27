Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $16.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $19.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kohl’s by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

