Kopin (KOPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 59.04% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.78.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

