Kraton (KRA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/27/2020 – Kraton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

10/21/2020 – Kraton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

10/16/2020 – Kraton had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $29.00 to $45.00.

10/6/2020 – Kraton had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $25.00.

9/30/2020 – Kraton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

9/15/2020 – Kraton was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2020 – Kraton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $877.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.87.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth about $1,518,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,094 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kraton by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

