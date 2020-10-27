KSB SE & Co. KGaA (KSB.F) (ETR:KSB) Stock Price Up 1.6%

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (KSB.F) (ETR:KSB) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €254.00 ($298.82) and last traded at €254.00 ($298.82). Approximately 85 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €250.00 ($294.12).

The firm has a market cap of $225.20 million and a PE ratio of -176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €271.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €253.66.

KSB SE & Co KGaA manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and Service. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in industry, chemicals/petrochemicals, energy supply, water transport and waste water treatment, and construction/building services, as well as the hydraulic transport of solids in mining.

