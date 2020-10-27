Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.06. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

