LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LGI Homes from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $161,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,825 shares in the company, valued at $63,381,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,525 shares of company stock worth $5,399,987 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.