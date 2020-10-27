Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.92 Million

Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post sales of $127.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.64 million and the lowest is $113.10 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $515.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $876.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $910.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $865.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

