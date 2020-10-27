LifeVantage (LFVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. LifeVantage has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.87-0.91 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $167.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

In other LifeVantage news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $59,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $92,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.