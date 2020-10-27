LINA (LINA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $19,223.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINA has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00032223 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.89 or 0.04278415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00272249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,324,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINA’s official website is lina.network.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.