LIV Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) Stock Price Down 3.9%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU)’s share price was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

About LIV Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LIVKU)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company is headquartered in Mexico.

