LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 254,700 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 254,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,776,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,725,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after acquiring an additional 217,043 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

