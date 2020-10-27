LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Cigna worth $32,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after acquiring an additional 320,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,400,000 after purchasing an additional 198,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

