LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,254 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.31% of NetApp worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of NetApp by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

