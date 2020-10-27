LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.02% of Universal worth $30,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Universal by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVV opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

