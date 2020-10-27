LSV Asset Management Sells 13,500 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Cigna worth $32,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

