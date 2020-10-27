LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.89% of TCF Financial worth $31,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 34.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 346,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 89,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 82,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

