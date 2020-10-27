LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

