Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the highest is $3.95 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $16.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $18.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after buying an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,715,000 after buying an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,277,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.