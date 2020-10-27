MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Shares Down 4.5%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,753,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,373,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 33 retail stores in nine states. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.