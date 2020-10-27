Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.91-6.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.6-48.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

