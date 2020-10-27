Mercury General (MCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MCY opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.34. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mercury General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

