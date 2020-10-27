Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MRBK opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Meridian has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Meridian from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meridian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

