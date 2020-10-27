Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) Trading Down 1.4%

Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 30,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 45,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.