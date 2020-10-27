Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,598 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

