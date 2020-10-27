MJ (NASDAQ:MJNE) Trading 3.2% Higher

MJ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MJNE) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 60,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 37,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

About MJ (NASDAQ:MJNE)

MJ Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development in the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

