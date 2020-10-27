Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 82,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 381,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

