Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,389 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,962,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,619,000 after buying an additional 469,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,808,000 after acquiring an additional 601,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

