Mountain Crest Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Trading Up 3%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MCACU) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.72. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCACU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

