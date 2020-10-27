Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Sierra Metals (OTCMKTS:SMTS) Head to Head Analysis

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Sierra Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.31 -$97.03 million N/A N/A Sierra Metals $229.04 million 1.31 $4.43 million $0.12 15.42

Sierra Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Metals has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and Sierra Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sierra Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.76%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Sierra Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Sierra Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -95.69% -19.76% -7.84% Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

