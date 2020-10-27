Neste Oyj (NTOIY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS: NTOIY):

10/26/2020 – Neste Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/25/2020 – Neste Oyj had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/23/2020 – Neste Oyj had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/21/2020 – Neste Oyj is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2020 – Neste Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2020 – Neste Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/2/2020 – Neste Oyj had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/2/2020 – Neste Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/1/2020 – Neste Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.