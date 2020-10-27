Newpark Resources (NR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NR opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.06. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

