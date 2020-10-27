Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 266.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

