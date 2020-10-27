North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.71. 17,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 6,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.