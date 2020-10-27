Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.79%.

Shares of NRIM opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

