Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWSRF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

