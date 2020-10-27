Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Shares Down 0.6%

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at December 31 2019, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 175 income-producing properties and 14.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

