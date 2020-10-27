OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCFT opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCFT. BidaskClub lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.