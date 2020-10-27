OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Cap Achieves $4.60 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $254,091.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00032465 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.14 or 0.04312209 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00272657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

RNT is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.