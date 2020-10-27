Open Platform (OPEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $949.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $706,563.95 and approximately $949.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00089106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00235759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.01307700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

